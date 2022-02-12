Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 686,869 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 120,669 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.47% of Teleflex worth $258,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Amundi acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the second quarter worth about $65,125,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Teleflex by 21.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the second quarter worth about $3,014,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Teleflex by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $307,044,000 after acquiring an additional 23,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFX opened at $320.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $289.00 and a one year high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $321.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.89.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $431.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.64.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer bought 1,000 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $307.23 per share, for a total transaction of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

