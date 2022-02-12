Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Receives $402.64 Average PT from Analysts

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $402.64.

TFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet cut Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Teleflex from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other Teleflex news, Director Andrew A. Krakauer purchased 1,000 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,965,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 0.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,661 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TFX stock traded down $3.78 on Wednesday, reaching $320.63. The stock had a trading volume of 286,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,901. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $289.00 and a 1 year high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.89.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

