Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Cut to $108.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $118.00 to $108.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the health services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.29) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $164.96.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $72.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.09. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $66.50 and a one year high of $308.00.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total value of $425,317.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,773 shares of company stock valued at $901,428. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 52.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 212,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,964,000 after purchasing an additional 73,436 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.2% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 184,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 757,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $125,905,000 after purchasing an additional 98,194 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at about $3,141,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

