TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRP. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 50.6% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 16.8% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 171,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,270,000 after buying an additional 24,725 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 195.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 29,431 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 16.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,042,000 after purchasing an additional 358,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TRP has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

TC Energy stock opened at $52.48 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $41.89 and a 52-week high of $55.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day moving average of $49.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.6986 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.26%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.