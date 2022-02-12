Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

TGB has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.10 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taseko Mines has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.93.

TGB stock opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.24 million, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 2.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 73.3% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,123,379 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after buying an additional 897,936 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Taseko Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Taseko Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $649,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 20.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

