Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Tapestry updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.600-$3.650 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.60-$3.65 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $39.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Tapestry has a one year low of $35.37 and a one year high of $49.67. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47.

TPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, November 19th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

In other news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tapestry stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,139,695 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of Tapestry worth $49,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

