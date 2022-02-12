Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Cut to $215.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $198.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $171.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.65. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $138.19 and a 12-month high of $201.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

