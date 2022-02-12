Taitron Components (TAIT) vs. Its Peers Financial Analysis

Taitron Components (NASDAQ: TAIT) is one of 24 public companies in the “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Taitron Components to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Taitron Components and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taitron Components 27.84% 16.96% 15.49% Taitron Components Competitors -200.77% -90.84% -3.01%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Taitron Components and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taitron Components 0 0 0 0 N/A Taitron Components Competitors 74 323 446 20 2.48

As a group, “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 20.58%. Given Taitron Components’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Taitron Components has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Taitron Components pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Taitron Components pays out 46.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 26.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Taitron Components has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.4% of Taitron Components shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of shares of all “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 61.2% of Taitron Components shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Taitron Components has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taitron Components’ rivals have a beta of 1.63, suggesting that their average share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Taitron Components and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Taitron Components $6.70 million $1.36 million 9.23 Taitron Components Competitors $3.73 billion $157.29 million 4.14

Taitron Components’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Taitron Components. Taitron Components is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services. The company was founded by Stewart Wang and Tzu Sheng Ku in 1989 and is headquartered in Valencia, CA.

