Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, a growth of 306.2% from the January 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Taisho Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

OTCMKTS:TAIPY opened at $12.02 on Friday. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $17.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.27.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies which are engaged in the manufacture and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, food, and miscellaneous goods. It operates through the Self-Medication and Prescription segments. The Self-Medication segment conducts research and development (R&D), manufacture, and sale of OTC drugs, quasi-drugs, food, and general medical and hygiene supplies; and deals with the lease of real estate properties and management of hotels.

