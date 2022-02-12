T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 220.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,373 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TROW. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $212.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

TROW stock opened at $144.25 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.44 and a 12 month high of $224.55. The firm has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.79.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.93%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.