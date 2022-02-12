Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.850-$1.850 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.17 billion-$3.17 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSMXY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.91. 26,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,120. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.38 and a beta of 0.15. Sysmex has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $69.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Sysmex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Sysmex Company Profile

Sysmex Corp. engages in the healthcare business. It develops, manufactures, sells, exports, and imports diagnostic instruments, reagents. and software used in in-vitro diagnostics. It also provides clinical laboratory testing of blood, urine, and other specimens. Its products include instruments and reagents diagnostics for hemostasis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, urinalysis, and point-of-care (POC) testing.

