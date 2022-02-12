Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target Raised to $86.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SYY. Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.63.

Get Sysco alerts:

SYY opened at $82.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. Sysco’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.43%.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $303,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Chris Jasper sold 9,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $755,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,973 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,422 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Sysco by 25.9% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after buying an additional 16,442 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 8.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,091,000 after buying an additional 434,376 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Sysco by 10.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 79,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.