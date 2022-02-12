SwftCoin (SWFTC) Market Capitalization Tops $15.82 Million

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 12th. SwftCoin has a total market capitalization of $15.82 million and $17.13 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwftCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SwftCoin has traded up 40% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003976 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00037692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00104220 BTC.

SwftCoin Profile

SwftCoin (CRYPTO:SWFTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 coins. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com . The Reddit community for SwftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SwftCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWFT Blockchain is a next-generation, cross-chain transfer platform, and payment network. SWFT Blockchain’s technology combines blockchain, machine learning, and big data to enable direct swaps between over 200 cryptocurrencies. SWFTBlockchain transfer platform provides users with four core benefits: Direct Swaps (no need to use BTC, ETH, or USDT as an intermediary), Best Rates (across major exchanges), Low and Transparent Fees (fixed at 0.1% per swap for SWFTC holders), and Fast and Secure Transactions (with cold wallet, 2FA, and Touch/Face ID).SWFT Blockchain’s cryptocurrency swap platform and wallet app features in-wallet transfers, decentralized transfers, price limit orders, and instant payments using SWFT Pay. SwftCoin (SWFTC), SWFT Blockchain's ERC-20 Token​, is the default payment method for fees on the trading platform. SWFTCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

