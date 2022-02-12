SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) Short Interest Update

SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,000 shares, a growth of 2,504.7% from the January 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ SVFC opened at $9.90 on Friday. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88.

Get SVF Investment Corp. 3 alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SVF Investment Corp. 3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVF Investment Corp. 3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.