SVB Leerink Weighs in on Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens anticipates that the company will earn ($1.78) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.89) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.46) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.12 EPS.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TPTX. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen assumed coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Turning Point Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.75.

NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $34.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.42. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $31.52 and a 1 year high of $136.81.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $107,847.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPTX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,220,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $34,876,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,678,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,083,000 after purchasing an additional 497,071 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,894,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,797,000 after purchasing an additional 373,052 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 572.3% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 395,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,882,000 after purchasing an additional 336,946 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.