Susquehanna Bancshares Raises onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $75.00

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ON. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on onsemi from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on onsemi from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on onsemi from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on onsemi from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on onsemi from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.25.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $58.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 1.75. onsemi has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.03 and its 200 day moving average is $53.88.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. onsemi had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that onsemi will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $242,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $223,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,029 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 987.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 265.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of onsemi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

