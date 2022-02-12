Surna (OTCMKTS:SRNA) Shares Down 15.9%

Surna Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRNA) dropped 15.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $4.45. Approximately 11,685 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 711,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12.

Get Surna alerts:

Surna (OTCMKTS:SRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.71 million during the quarter.

Surna Inc designs, engineers, and sells environmental control and other technologies for controlled environment agriculture to state- and provincial-regulated cannabis cultivators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products and services include liquid-based process cooling systems and other climate control systems; air handling equipment and systems; a full-service engineering package for designing and engineering commercial scale thermodynamic systems for cannabis cultivation facilities; and automation and control devices, systems, and technologies used for environmental, lighting, and climate control.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Surna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.