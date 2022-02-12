SureRemit (RMT) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,515.00

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One SureRemit coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SureRemit has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. SureRemit has a total market cap of $337,690.64 and $1,515.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00044918 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,932.02 or 0.06904592 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,454.31 or 0.99975497 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00047433 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00050141 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006219 BTC.

SureRemit Coin Profile

SureRemit’s launch date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

Buying and Selling SureRemit

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SureRemit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

