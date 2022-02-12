Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Director Sherman Tuan Sells 9,604 Shares

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Director Sherman Tuan sold 9,604 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $374,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of SMCI stock opened at $38.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.59 and a 12 month high of $47.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.37.
Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMCI. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.
About Super Micro Computer
Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.
