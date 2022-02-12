Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Shares Bought by Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Sunoco comprises approximately 1.3% of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Sunoco worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 180.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Matthew S. Ramsey bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $93,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SUN. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sunoco from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Shares of NYSE:SUN opened at $43.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.77. Sunoco LP has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $46.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 64.71%.

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

