SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 65.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,498,679 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593,686 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $9,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 4.6% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 44,462 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 17.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,983 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 6.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,323 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 11.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,615 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

SXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut SunCoke Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

SunCoke Energy stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $639.72 million, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.82.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

