Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Given New C$80.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SLF. Veritas Investment Research lowered Sun Life Financial from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares lowered Sun Life Financial from an outperform rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$79.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday. upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$72.54.

Shares of TSE SLF opened at C$69.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$40.87 billion and a PE ratio of 11.39. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$61.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.01, a quick ratio of 1,053.41 and a current ratio of 1,108.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$70.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$68.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.94%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

