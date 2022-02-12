Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $63.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stronghold Digital Mining presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SDIG opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.08. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $35.79.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($6.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($5.89). The company had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

