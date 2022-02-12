Strike (STRK) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $38.84 Million

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. During the last week, Strike has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. Strike has a total market cap of $110.32 million and approximately $38.84 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike coin can now be bought for $35.44 or 0.00084040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00044610 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,894.91 or 0.06864696 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,187.01 or 1.00038023 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00047323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00049393 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006435 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,112,736 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

