Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Shares Purchased by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Stride makes up approximately 1.1% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Aurora Investment Counsel owned 0.10% of Stride worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Stride by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,688,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,524,000 after purchasing an additional 31,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Stride by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,990,000 after purchasing an additional 407,717 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Stride by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,113,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,026,000 after purchasing an additional 51,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Stride by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 786,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stride by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 778,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,986,000 after purchasing an additional 56,774 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stride from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of LRN stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.84. 345,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,545. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.45 and a 200 day moving average of $33.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Stride, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $38.40. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.39.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $409.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.23 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Stride Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

