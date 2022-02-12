Streamr 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $25.44 Million (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Streamr has a market cap of $64.98 million and $25.44 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr coin can now be purchased for $0.0847 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00038092 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00102407 BTC.

Streamr Coin Profile

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a coin. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

