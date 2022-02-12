Stream Protocol (STPL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $20,113.00

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. In the last week, Stream Protocol has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. Stream Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.38 million and $20,113.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stream Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stream Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00038148 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00102879 BTC.

About Stream Protocol

Stream Protocol is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 497,752,641 coins and its circulating supply is 280,798,531 coins. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol . The official website for Stream Protocol is www.streamprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Stream Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stream Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stream Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stream Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stream Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stream Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.