Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.144 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th.

Shares of HNDL stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $24.09. 1,148,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,430. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.50. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 1-year low of $23.86 and a 1-year high of $26.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

