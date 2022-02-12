Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,099 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 265.3% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 433.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HAL. Benchmark began coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.99.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $999,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,820 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

HAL traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $33.52. The company had a trading volume of 12,734,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,556,589. The company has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 2.46. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $33.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.65.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 11.04%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

