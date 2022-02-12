Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Grows Holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Cerus were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cerus by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,434,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,399,000 after buying an additional 748,696 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cerus by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,202,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,951,000 after buying an additional 719,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cerus by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,913,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,037,000 after buying an additional 354,008 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cerus by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,217,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,593,000 after buying an additional 210,867 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Cerus by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,932,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,862,000 after buying an additional 302,985 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cerus news, SVP Carol Moore sold 19,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $133,413.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,469,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,650. Cerus Co. has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $8.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average is $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

