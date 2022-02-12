Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCY. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1,035.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCY traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,595,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,750. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.53. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $24.13 and a 12 month high of $28.39.

