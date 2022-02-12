Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 2,476 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 72.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 65.7% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 106.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYE traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.30. 8,660,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,706,611. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $37.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.17.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

