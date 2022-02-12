StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $88.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “StoneX Group Inc. provides financial services. The company through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services. StoneX Group Inc., formerly known as INTL FCStone Inc.is headquartered in New York City. “

SNEX stock opened at $73.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.22. StoneX Group has a 12-month low of $52.31 and a 12-month high of $76.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.02.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.81. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 0.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that StoneX Group will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,899 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.67, for a total value of $139,899.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 13,332 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $821,784.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 18,341 shares of company stock worth $1,130,756 and have sold 31,731 shares worth $2,016,149. Corporate insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNEX. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in StoneX Group by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 568,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,477,000 after purchasing an additional 334,712 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in StoneX Group by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 62,671 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in StoneX Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,501,000 after purchasing an additional 56,615 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in StoneX Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,500,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in StoneX Group by 262.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

