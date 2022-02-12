StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Director Sells $362,500.00 in Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Director Eric Parthemore sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $362,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX opened at $73.25 on Friday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.31 and a 52 week high of $76.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.81. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 0.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,029,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,459,000 after acquiring an additional 25,669 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 911,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,805,000 after acquiring an additional 169,645 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 830,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,501,000 after acquiring an additional 56,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 525,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,887,000 after acquiring an additional 30,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.