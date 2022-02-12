StockNews.com Lowers Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EQIX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinix from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $765.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $863.06.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $671.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $768.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $798.51. Equinix has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The company has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.37, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total transaction of $799,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total value of $59,870.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $15,132,633. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Equinix by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,876,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,111,159,000 after acquiring an additional 530,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,487,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,706,098,000 after acquiring an additional 503,508 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter worth $359,060,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Equinix by 36.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,544,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,564,000 after buying an additional 413,263 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in Equinix by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 745,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,704,000 after buying an additional 301,802 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.