StockNews.com Downgrades Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) to Hold

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TPR. TheStreet raised Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners raised their target price on Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.43.

Shares of Tapestry stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,801,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,691. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $35.37 and a 1-year high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Tapestry by 230.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 109,837 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tapestry by 14.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,282 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Tapestry by 377.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,653 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Tapestry by 8.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,928 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 43,709 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 17,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

