StockNews.com Downgrades ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) to Buy

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ARCB. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.70.
Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $84.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $52.86 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.83.
In other ArcBest news, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $455,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Hogan bought 1,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.77 per share, with a total value of $150,127.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,350 in the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ArcBest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.
About ArcBest
ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.
