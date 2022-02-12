StockNews.com Downgrades ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) to Buy

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ARCB. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $84.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $52.86 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.83.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.52. ArcBest had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 10 EPS for the current year.

In other ArcBest news, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $455,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Hogan bought 1,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.77 per share, with a total value of $150,127.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,350 in the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ArcBest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

