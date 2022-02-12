Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Momentive Global Call Options (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 6,502 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 599% compared to the typical daily volume of 930 call options.

In other Momentive Global news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 13,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $315,532.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 17,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $403,411.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,799 shares of company stock worth $976,451. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNTV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter worth $1,525,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,638,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,662,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter worth about $3,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Momentive Global from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Momentive Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Shares of MNTV opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 1.36. Momentive Global has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $25.00.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $117.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.57 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Momentive Global will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

