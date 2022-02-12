Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM)

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 22.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. reduced their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.50.

Shares of DBM stock opened at C$8.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$707.37 million and a P/E ratio of 6.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.62. CanWel Building Materials Group has a one year low of C$6.13 and a one year high of C$10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.43, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

