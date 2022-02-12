Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Shares Down 7%

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) shares dropped 7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $69.16 and last traded at $69.17. Approximately 6,986 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 152,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.37.

STC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.09 and its 200 day moving average is $68.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.09.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.93. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.65%.

In other news, Director Matthew Morris sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $82,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,507 shares of company stock worth $511,660. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,563,000 after purchasing an additional 20,570 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 5.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 4.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,485,000 after purchasing an additional 37,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 0.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

