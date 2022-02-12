Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.48

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.48 and traded as high as $39.23. Steel Partners shares last traded at $38.55, with a volume of 7,887 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Steel Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.48. The company has a market capitalization of $814.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.84.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $392.11 million during the quarter.

In related news, President Jack L. Howard purchased 16,000 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.09 per share, for a total transaction of $593,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jack L. Howard purchased 4,500 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $175,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $389,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 3.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 18,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 8,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 19.6% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 12,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

Steel Partners Holdings LP operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating businesses and has significant interests in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

