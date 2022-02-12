Startcoin (START) Tops One Day Volume of $108.00

Startcoin (CURRENCY:START) traded up 67.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Startcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Startcoin has traded up 71.5% against the U.S. dollar. Startcoin has a total market cap of $96,580.86 and $108.00 worth of Startcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00010116 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00071416 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005972 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.23 or 0.00350611 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000648 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001302 BTC.

About Startcoin

Startcoin (CRYPTO:START) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. Startcoin’s total supply is 70,782,220 coins and its circulating supply is 45,079,785 coins. The official website for Startcoin is startcoin.org . Startcoin’s official Twitter account is @start_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Startcoin is https://reddit.com/r/startcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StartCoin (START) is a crypto currency that bases itself on a community project based idea in respect to crowd funding. The coin is Proof of Work and based on Scrypt. The total coin supply is capped at 84 million and the block reward halves each year. Difficulty retargets using the Kimoto Gravity Well. StartCOIN is a digital currency that rewards you for supporting change. The more you share and support projects or the more StartCOIN you hold, the more StartCOINs you will receive. By joining the startjoin community, you become part of this crowd funding revolution. StartCOIN is a reward based coin which rewards users for pledging, sharing and holding StartCOIN. It encourages change for good. Register on StartJOIN to be part of a crowdfunding community with a difference, one that harnesses the power of social media to create change. “

Buying and Selling Startcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Startcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Startcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Startcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

