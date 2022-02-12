Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$73.85.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STN. TD Securities raised their target price on Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC raised their target price on Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Stantec to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at C$67.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$68.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$65.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.54 billion and a PE ratio of 37.79. Stantec has a 1-year low of C$47.29 and a 1-year high of C$73.10.

In other news, Director Valentino Dimanno sold 1,895 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.28, for a total transaction of C$136,970.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,829,117.68. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 20,000 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total value of C$1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,902,640. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,284 shares of company stock worth $3,407,943.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

