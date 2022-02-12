Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Short Interest Up 900.0% in January

Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:SBLUY traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.66. The company had a trading volume of 124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.80. Stabilus has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $20.74.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stabilus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

