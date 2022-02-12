Square (NYSE:SQ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $220.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SQ. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Square from $300.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Square from $285.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Square from $320.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Square from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Square presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $263.33.

SQ stock opened at $107.88 on Friday. Square has a 1-year low of $99.50 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.82, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.17.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $2,337,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total value of $1,017,988.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,769 shares of company stock worth $4,370,486. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Square during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Square during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Square during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Square by 56.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Square by 58.8% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

