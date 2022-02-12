SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.88.

NASDAQ:SPSC traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.00. The stock had a trading volume of 173,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.61 and a beta of 0.72. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $91.05 and a twelve month high of $174.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.87.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $2,534,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $135,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,576 shares of company stock valued at $3,668,333. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,142,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,988,000 after buying an additional 342,165 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,808,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,162,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,083,000 after purchasing an additional 45,219 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 359.3% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,080,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,273,000 after purchasing an additional 845,135 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 750,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,956,000 after purchasing an additional 39,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

