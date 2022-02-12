SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SMAP) Short Interest Down 63.8% in January

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SMAP) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 63.8% from the January 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SportsMap Tech Acquisition stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. SportsMap Tech Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $10.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.84.

Get SportsMap Tech Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,104,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $491,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,698,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $832,000.

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SportsMap Tech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SportsMap Tech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.