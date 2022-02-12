Splintershards (SPS) Hits Market Cap of $63.93 Million

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 12th. During the last week, Splintershards has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. One Splintershards coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Splintershards has a total market cap of $63.93 million and $1.85 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Splintershards alerts:

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003991 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008251 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000029 BTC.

DAOSquare (RICE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Covid Token (COVIDTOKEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Splintershards

Splintershards (SPS) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 524,583,332 coins and its circulating supply is 454,958,238 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Splintershards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Splintershards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splintershards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.