Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $894.91 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) will report sales of $894.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Spire’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $724.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. Spire posted sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire will report full year sales of $2.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.18). Spire had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $555.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SR shares. Bank of America cut Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Spire from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.22.

Shares of Spire stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.14. 289,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Spire has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SR. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Spire by 32.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 3,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Spire by 5.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Spire by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Spire by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 492,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,618,000 after purchasing an additional 73,442 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

