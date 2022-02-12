SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Position Reduced by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 44,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 39,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $35.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.73. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

